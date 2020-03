ON ST VALENTINE’S DAY

Rome holiday – day 2

These shots were taken from the bus on our way to Tivoli. It was St Valentine’s Day and in one particular shopping area there were red balloons to record the day. I also so this café with a copy of Big Ben on the roof – I thought that this was rather funny. The other pictures are scenes of the landscape.

