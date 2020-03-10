VILLA D’ESTE, T IVOLI

Rome holiday – day 2

Our first priority on getting off the bus was a visit to this amazing villa with its large beautiful garden full of fountains.

The two pictures in this collage are each a merge of two shots.

Some info about the place:

The Villa d'Este in Tivoli is one of the most remarkable and comprehensive illustrations of Renaissance culture at its most refined. Its design along with the architectural components in the garden make this a unique example of an Italian 16th-century garden.

The palace and the gardens of Villa d’Este in Tivoli were layed out by Pirro Ligorio (1500-1583) on behalf of Cardinal Ippolito II d’Este of Ferrara (1509-1572) and governor of Tivoli.

The villa’s palace and gardens were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2001.

Thank you very much for looking, for your comments and for your fav's.

