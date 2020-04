WHICH IS MY BEST SIDE?

From our fourth day in Rome.

We walked all the way to the Colosseo. The day was beautiful and sunny and everybody was out and the road was packed with people. Even the gulls decided to have some good time. This one stood on a concrete bollard letting those who wished take its picture. And I took advantage of the situation to take some close-ups.



Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.