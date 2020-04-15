ST MICHAEL DEFEATS SATAN

From our fourth day in Rome.

I will not bore you with many pictures from the Palazzo Venezia museum which was packed with statues of all kinds of material, paintings, silver ornaments, ceramics ect. But I have to share at least one picture from all those I took. I chose this one because I really loved it.

The sculpture in wood is by Michael Pacher (never heard the name) and dates from the late 15th century. It represents St Michael defeating Satan – details in the plaque in front of the statue.

Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav's.

