ST MICHAEL DEFEATS SATAN by sangwann
ST MICHAEL DEFEATS SATAN

From our fourth day in Rome.
I will not bore you with many pictures from the Palazzo Venezia museum which was packed with statues of all kinds of material, paintings, silver ornaments, ceramics ect. But I have to share at least one picture from all those I took. I chose this one because I really loved it.
The sculpture in wood is by Michael Pacher (never heard the name) and dates from the late 15th century. It represents St Michael defeating Satan – details in the plaque in front of the statue.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Rob Z ace
I love your POV on this - and the way you've created empty space with your collage.
April 15th, 2020  
