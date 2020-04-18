Previous
IN THE BLUE HOUR by sangwann
Photo 3350

IN THE BLUE HOUR

This is the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore as we walked back to our hotel. It looked so lovely from the rear side.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A stunning capture Dione, wonderful lighting and tones of this beautiful basilica.
April 18th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Love the blue light, great capture Dione!
April 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a stunning sight -with wonderful lights and tones !
April 18th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely evening capture
April 18th, 2020  
