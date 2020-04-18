Sign up
Photo 3350
IN THE BLUE HOUR
This is the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore as we walked back to our hotel. It looked so lovely from the rear side.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
A stunning capture Dione, wonderful lighting and tones of this beautiful basilica.
April 18th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Love the blue light, great capture Dione!
April 18th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a stunning sight -with wonderful lights and tones !
April 18th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely evening capture
April 18th, 2020
