FEEDING TIME by sangwann
Photo 3351

FEEDING TIME

One more day to go on my Rome holiday album. In the meantime a few shots from home.
I like to feed lizards in my garden with the core of apples which they seem to be crazy for. But I make them pay for their food. I put the apple core where i think best, lie down on the floor and wait for them to come. There is always one to come sometime or other. Only I don’t have the patience to wait for long but more often than not they come out from their hiding place within minutes.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Photo Details

Wylie ace
wow he's really going for it! how surprising. nice action shots.
April 19th, 2020  
