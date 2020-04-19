FEEDING TIME

One more day to go on my Rome holiday album. In the meantime a few shots from home.

I like to feed lizards in my garden with the core of apples which they seem to be crazy for. But I make them pay for their food. I put the apple core where i think best, lie down on the floor and wait for them to come. There is always one to come sometime or other. Only I don’t have the patience to wait for long but more often than not they come out from their hiding place within minutes.

