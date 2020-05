UNDER THE SHADE OF THAT OLD OAK TREE

I am spending a lot of time in the garden now that we have to stay most of the time (if not all the time) at home. I keep the camera - very often 2 of them - at hand on a table as I sit down gazing at whatever there is interesting to see. So I have been able to take a good number of pictures of those who visit.

This is another shot I took during the short period this cute one came out of hiding among the leaves.

