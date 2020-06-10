Previous
REDLOVE by sangwann
Photo 3403

REDLOVE

I found this title on the internet and I think this red ranunculus which I have together with the others in the garden with its bright red colours fits the words which I copied below.

RedLove is a collection of projects that hopes to shine light in a world of darkness, point others to hope when all seems lost, and take part in the joy and honor of sharing Jesus Christ with others.

Yesterday, Christine had a hospital appointment to check on her wrist. JP took her there and X-ray results showed thaty it is healing nicely. Next appointment is for another two weeks.

This morning we went shopping to LIDL Supermarket – the first time after 3 months of lockdown. It felt good, especially for Christine. I think it was the first time for me after many years to have gone with her because normally she goes on her own but I had to go to help her because of her right arm is in plaster.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

