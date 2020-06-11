Previous
COLOURS by sangwann
COLOURS

One last from my ranunculi series. I really liked the vivid colours of these flowers and have already decided what to plant for next Spring/early Summer.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's,.
11th June 2020

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Dione Giorgio
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely collage of beautiful and cheerful coloured flowers !
June 11th, 2020  
