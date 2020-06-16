Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3409
LANTANA SPECIAL
Two shots of one of the two lantana's I have. This one is in a pot and is doing well but I have to water it regularly.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's - always appreciated.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Wylie
ace
Lantana is a real problem here, but they do look lovely.
June 16th, 2020
Monique
ace
Pretty
June 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots.
June 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Pretty flowers !
June 16th, 2020
