BILLY

Say ‘hello’ to Billy.

Billly is my son-in-law’s Quacker parrot. It was hatched in captivity and my son-in-law gave it the name when it was still a baby with little if any feathers . So we all called it ‘Billy’ and it learnt to call out it’s name. After some months it laid an egg and we had a good laugh when we found out it was a female after all. My son-in-law decided that she should retain the name he gave her on the day he brought her home.

Btw. Do you like the sparkle in his eye? I added the dot on the iris on the computer to make them look more lively.

