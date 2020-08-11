SAN ĠWANN CART RUTS

Shot taken from one of the windows of my daughter's house.

‘What exactly are Cart Ruts?’ you might ask. Cart ruts are parallel tracks that run through rock and are typically the width of a small vehicle or cart. Malta has these strange tracks in over 150 different locations. They are formed in rock and in most cases, very hard rock.

Malta is not the only place where cart ruts can be found in the world. However there are more curt ruts in Malta than anywhere else. Even if you were to count all the cart ruts in the world and combine them, Malta still has more and they are rarely the same as seen in Malta. The ruts don’t lead to any obvious destinations; some of the them are carelessly bumpy, others look intentionally carved. The mystery about these ruts remains unsolved to this day though there is evidence to suggest that the deep grooves in the rock are at least 2700 years old. These ruts are protected by law - here they are surrounded by a wire fence.

