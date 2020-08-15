SPINOLA BAY

Shot taken a few days ago when Max and I took Christine to the hairdresser and we went roaming the streets in the car to take some pictures. Each time I had to stop on a no parking slot and let Max in the car to call me in case I needed to move it quickly.

Spinola Bay takes the name of the palace at the top of a small hill overlooking the bay built for Fra Paolo Raffaele Spinola as a retreat in 1688. Spinola, an Italian Knight, served as Admiral of the Fleet, Grand Prior of Lombardy, Ambassador Extraordinaire to the Courts of Rome and Spain and Receiver General of the illustrious Order. Once a year a re-enactment with men dressed as soldiers of the Order and other reanactors as personages of the time takes place commemorating the arrival by boat of the Italian knight to his Summer palace which it seems he did during Summer in his lifetime.

Spinola Bay is the heart of St. Julians.

