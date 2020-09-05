Sign up
Photo 3490
ORANGES
The orange tree in my garden is full of oranges this year. Waiting patiently for them to turn orange to gulp them down – not in one day, of course.
Shot taken a few weeks ago.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Carole Sandford
ace
They look like limes at the moment! I’m sure they will be lovely!
September 5th, 2020
Monique
ace
Oh, that’s a lovely wait ☺️👍
September 5th, 2020
