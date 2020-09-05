Previous
ORANGES by sangwann
Photo 3490

ORANGES

The orange tree in my garden is full of oranges this year. Waiting patiently for them to turn orange to gulp them down – not in one day, of course.
Shot taken a few weeks ago.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Carole Sandford ace
They look like limes at the moment! I’m sure they will be lovely!
September 5th, 2020  
Monique ace
Oh, that’s a lovely wait ☺️👍
September 5th, 2020  
