HAWKER

This fresh fruit and vegetables hawker is in this corner every time we come up from our daily swim. Christine likes to stop and buy her needs from him. I remain in the car with Max who normally is asleep under the sunshield until she completes her shopping and go help carry the purchases to the car.

The guy, who is a nice young man and is always very willing to help, will not be here for much longer as he got a shop further up the road and will transfer his business to it. I’m afraid it may be difficult to park close-by when he does that. We have to wait and see.

