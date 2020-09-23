Previous
BATMAN by sangwann
Photo 3508

BATMAN

Max is growing fast, he is just a couple of inches shorter than me and is still 9 years old. He is great company. On the day he was wearing a Batman t-shirt. I asked him to pose for me on the side of the footpath along the Salina salt pans and next to one of the birdwatching hides which we didn’t enter as a precaution from Covid19. My usual friends are not interested in photography and so he is my only companion when I decide to go somewhere different with the camera.
