GULL ACTIVITY

The gulls kept moving around, somewhat like they were playing musical chairs, just a very short flight and back on the ground to have a nap in the muted sunshine. These are a few I caught on the move.

That is my last posting in this series. But before I change the subject I will tomorrow post two shots from those Max took with my Panasonic FZ45.

Thank you so much for your looks, your comments and your fav's.