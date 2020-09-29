HIDEOUT

Either to keep some hand tools and other equipment or a hunter’s shed. I saw this in a field when Max and I went for a walk along the Chadwick Lakes about a fortnight ago. We went there with the hope of taking pictures of water cascading from one ‘lake’ to the next lower after two days of heavy rainfall.

Max’s first school day at my house went very well except when at one time the screen went blank and I was called to see what the matter was. Thankfully because I am not very literate on computers I realized the battery went flat. It is connected to an electricity point next to the computer and all I had to do was switch it on and Max could carry on without any more difficulties. I will see that it is switched on tomorrow no matter what charge the battery has.

