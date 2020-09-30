PRICKLY PEARS

Shot taken when Max and I went to Chadwick Lakes. Many prickly pear trees line up along the rubble walls of fields in Malta. They grow wild and serve as a protective wall against intruders and as windbreakers. Their leaves used to be given to goats as fodder. Prickly pears are very sweet and juicy and farmers used to cut them and drive round the country in thir vans selling them to villagers at low prices. This custom has disappeared nowadays but some people still go to the fields and cut a few for themselves or their relatives. We haven’t tasted them this year.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.