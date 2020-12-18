CURIOUS SNUGGLES

Snuggles: “Nannu (that’s Maltese for grandpa), come and have a look at this! , …… quickly!

Me: What’s wrong?

Snuggles: “My human mum always said that Santa Claus was a man and she always called him ‘Father Christmas’”.

Me: “True”.

Snuggles: “But there are four young ladies with Santa’s cloths on!”

Me: “Let me see. Oh, those? My guess is that they are four of his children.”

Snuggles: “So what are they doing there on tv?”

Me: “They are cheer leaders cheering people in preparation for Christmas.”

Snuggles: “Four of his children! How many children does he have then?”

Me: “ Shut up, Snuggles, I have work to do. When Mum comes ask her, please.”

Snuggles: “Thank you, Nannu “. In a low voice “”thank you for what? For telling me to shut up?”

