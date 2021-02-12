Previous
PARADISE BAY by sangwann
Photo 3650

PARADISE BAY

I walked down to the beach. And I was completely alone, nobody in sight in any direction and a restaurant on one side of the bay was completely closed and locked down. At least I had all the time I wanted to take some shots of the coming in waves.
And this brings to the end of my Paradise Bay walk though the day was not finished for me. I wanted to continue my morning out as a place not far away but because of the time I drove part of the way by car. Will continue my narrative later. It was one of the most beautiful days I have had.
Today I will be out again on an exploration walk the whole morning.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
