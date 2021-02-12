PARADISE BAY

I walked down to the beach. And I was completely alone, nobody in sight in any direction and a restaurant on one side of the bay was completely closed and locked down. At least I had all the time I wanted to take some shots of the coming in waves.

And this brings to the end of my Paradise Bay walk though the day was not finished for me. I wanted to continue my morning out as a place not far away but because of the time I drove part of the way by car. Will continue my narrative later. It was one of the most beautiful days I have had.

Today I will be out again on an exploration walk the whole morning.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav’s.

