START OF ANOTHER WONDERFUL EXCURSION

Had another wonderful excursion with Max in the beginning of 2021 when Max was still in his school holidays. This time my primary intention was to capture another coastal watchtower from the days of the Order of St John and of Malta.

It was a cold day with strong winds but the sun was out for most of the time.

In this collage:

Top left and bottom right shots show the sunrays penetrating through the clouds and making patches of light on the open sea.

Top right is a coastal patrol and search aircraft of the Malta armed forces.

Bottom left is the island (more of a rock than an island) of Filfla.

Thank you very much for looking, for your comments and for the fav's.