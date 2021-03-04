ŻURRIEQ (2)

Searching for the Tal-Wardija Coastal Watch Tower I saw this alley leading down to the edge of the cliffs with Filfla right in the middle. I had to take a shot of it. The day was a bit dull and the sun took a day off. I added the cat later.

Yesterday, I wrote that I have only one watchtower left to take a picture of. I am finding it a bit dangerous to go and take shots of it during the pandemic when numbers are increasing instead of going down. The tower is right in the middle of a yard within a hotel with an open air passage all around it which is not more than two metres wide, if I remember correctly. I saw it once when I attended a conference related to my place of work. When I told Christine I have to go ask inside to take some shots, she immediately said “No, don’t go. It’s too dangerous”.

