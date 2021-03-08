Previous
IT-TORRI TA’ BUBAQRA by sangwann
The walk back to the car from Tal-Wardija Tower in Żejtun was much easier. Not that I knew the way but because I followed a main road which I found not far from the tower and which led me to the village centre from where I knew the way to the car.
On the way I was surprised to see this tower. I remembered that the guy who told me the way to Tal-Wardija Tower had mentioned this one but I didn’t bother because it is not one of the watchtowers along our coastline. This is the best of the shots I took of this one. I went round all its perimeter to search its main entrance which I found with a high wall and a big wooden door covering the main building. So this pov had to do.
About the Bubaqra Tower – it was formerly named as Saliba Tower and is a fortified house built as a country retreat in the late 16th century. The tower and its gardens have been restored, and now serve as a family retreat. It is officially named as Bubaqra Palace (Maltese: Palazz Bubaqra) and it is a grade 2 national monument.
Rob Z ace
Dione - this is such marvellous architecture - it's a bit like a fairytale castle. :)
March 8th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
What a super shot. Love that stripy field too.
March 8th, 2021  
