OH, THERE IT IS!

Tal-Wardija Coastal Watch Tower found at last after more than an hour going round the village in circles. In this sequence of shots:

Far left: I had to go down this steep incline down to the very end. If you enlarge you will see the tower at the top of the hill on the opposite side of the valley.

Middle: This couple were walking some distance in front of me as I walked up the other side of the valley. The lady’s clothing were an attraction in themselves.

Top right: the tower as seen from a short distance

Bottom: catching my breath before continuing up the road while taking another shot of the tower from a different angle.

