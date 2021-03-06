ŻURRIEQ (4)

Searching for the Tal-Wardija Coastal Watch Tower. As I walked along the village of Żejtun, following a route indicated by the guy who pointed the way I came across a little square with this statue – St Catherine who is the saint to whom the local parish church is dedicated, I think. At the base of the statue was a wooden nativity scene which gave some nice colour among the stonework (it was in mid January when I was here). I liked the nice atmosphere and decided to share it with you.

Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's.