ŻURRIEQ (4) by sangwann
Photo 3672

ŻURRIEQ (4)

Searching for the Tal-Wardija Coastal Watch Tower. As I walked along the village of Żejtun, following a route indicated by the guy who pointed the way I came across a little square with this statue – St Catherine who is the saint to whom the local parish church is dedicated, I think. At the base of the statue was a wooden nativity scene which gave some nice colour among the stonework (it was in mid January when I was here). I liked the nice atmosphere and decided to share it with you.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
