VILLAGE SQUARE

The walk back to the car was easy. In about half an hour I was in the village centre with the parish church taking predominance among the buildings. The area was busy with traffic and the two shots I took of the church façade are marred by vehicles. I did not risk staying there long because of the people moving around close to me. But this square on the side of the church looked too cute not to capture. This is a merge of two shots. I played with it on Photoshop and Picasa and got the result in the bottom picture. I prefer it to the original photo. What do you think?

BTW on a bench with two other of his friends, I saw the man who had indicated to me the way to Wardija Tower when I was lost among the fields. He recognized me and I him immediately. I thanked him and waved good bye. He was such a friendly man.

End of another very nice long walk. Thank you very much for all your visits, for your comments and for your fav’s. – always appreciated. I still have many walks to share with you. Covid 19 has given me a great opportunity to roam around the open countryside where I can be alone with my camera and enjoy whatever there is interesting to see.

