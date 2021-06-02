Previous
Next
THERE SHE WAS JUST AWALKIN’ DOWN THE STREET by sangwann
Photo 3760

THERE SHE WAS JUST AWALKIN’ DOWN THE STREET

Singing “Doo Wa Diddy ….”.
Finally I persuaded Christine to come for an hour’s walk with me. She doesn’t enjoy walking except to do her errands which were few during the worst of Covid19. But this time, with beautiful sunshine, she came and enjoyed herself. We went to Wardija and walked along a tarmacked country road to Żebbiegħ and back. There wasn’t much to capture but this renovated farmhouse looked too pretty to pass by without taking a shot of it.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise