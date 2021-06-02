THERE SHE WAS JUST AWALKIN’ DOWN THE STREET

Singing “Doo Wa Diddy ….”.

Finally I persuaded Christine to come for an hour’s walk with me. She doesn’t enjoy walking except to do her errands which were few during the worst of Covid19. But this time, with beautiful sunshine, she came and enjoyed herself. We went to Wardija and walked along a tarmacked country road to Żebbiegħ and back. There wasn’t much to capture but this renovated farmhouse looked too pretty to pass by without taking a shot of it.

