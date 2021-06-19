Previous
THE KING by sangwann
Photo 3777

THE KING

Snuggles was playing with Max around their pool when I took this shot with y mobile a couple of days ago. He has gradually become the king of the house. I liked his pose in this shot with his head in the sunlight while the rest of his body is in the shade.
I go to my daughter's house every day except on weekends at around 11.00am to take him out for a short walk and again with Max at about 3.00pm. So he has become part of my life too.
Many thanks for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Leli ace
Beautiful shot. Great contrasting colours.
June 19th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 19th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Well he looks like a corgi so they are used to living in palaces!!
June 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely dog, seems like he is contemplating to go for a swim :-)
June 19th, 2021  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, I am sure he will enjoy going on walks with you and Max.
June 19th, 2021  
