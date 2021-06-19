THE KING

Snuggles was playing with Max around their pool when I took this shot with y mobile a couple of days ago. He has gradually become the king of the house. I liked his pose in this shot with his head in the sunlight while the rest of his body is in the shade.

I go to my daughter's house every day except on weekends at around 11.00am to take him out for a short walk and again with Max at about 3.00pm. So he has become part of my life too.

Many thanks for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.