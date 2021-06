KENNEDY GROVE

From the walk along the Salini Salt Pans some weeks ago. After a walk along the pans and back I proceeded to Qawra through Kennedy Grove. This is a picture I took as I walked along the perimeter of Kennedy Grove which is a family park and named after President John F. Kennedy. Within the park is a memorial for the U.S. president. I thought the chopped up tree made a lovely focal point in this scene.

