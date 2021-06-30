WIED ID-DIS (2)

Dis Valley and the Victoria Lines.

From my end of April walk along the Victoria Lines from Gharghur to Naxxar .

Like I said yesterday, when I was close to take the Victoria Lines track I was having second thoughts about the walk. A good number of people were excersising along the two km stretch of dirt road which was barely one metre wide and we were in the thick of the pandemic. So I changed course and instead I followed the Victoria Lines in the opposite direction, toward Madliena. I didn’t realise then how hard it would be to walk down the rocky face of the bigger part of one side of the valley and then going up the steep side of the other. By the time I got to the top I was sweating and almost exhausted.

In this collage:

Left picture: the last part of the descent along the steep stairs and across the valley

Middle and right pictures show the way up to the Madliena side.

Something about the Victoria Lines (from Wikipedia)

The Victoria Lines are a network of fortifications built by the British Armed Forces during the second half of the 19th century consisting of a number of different elements: forts, batteries, entrenchments, searchlight emplacements and howitzer positions, all connected by a continuous infantry line. They were strategically built on the edge of Malta’s Great Fault and span across the whole width of the island; some 12 kilometres from Fomm ir-Riħ in the west to Madliena in the east.



