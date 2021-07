FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

This image started as a one drone shot when I was walking along the Victoria Lines some days after my previous walk.

The drone later doubled (on the computer) and redoubled until it became a squadron of drones. They looked scary as if the squadron was on an attack mission of the future.

Confetti in the shape of hearts did the trick to make the picture more humane.

