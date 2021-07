EVERYONE LOVES A BIT OF SHADE

This fly catcher (I think) was resting “In the shade of the old oak tree” (only the tree was not oak) when I saw it and took a quick shot of it. Shot taken when I returned to the Victoria Lines on a week day when very few people were around.

My previous walk in the area when I had to change course and cross the valley to Madliena was on a public holiday. And I decided to return on a weekday when people were at work.

