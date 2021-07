STREET IN THE OLD CITY

One street in the old city of L-Isla. There are many others like it in the old cities, even in Valletta. I tried the shot in B&W and I liked it.

Yesterday, someone asked if the cruise liners are working. I have to say that I don't know. I haven't seen any but somebody said that they are.

