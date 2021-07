COTTONERA LINES

Enlarge for best view.

These are the walls that protect the area of Bormla, better known by foreigners as Cospicua. They are part of the Cottonera lines, a 40 km fortified wall that form the perimeter of the three old cities, Bormla, L-isla and Birgu.

The green and off-white ‘building’ below the walls is a bus stop.

