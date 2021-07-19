Previous
FEELING LIKE AN BIG BIRD OF PREY by sangwann
FEELING LIKE AN BIG BIRD OF PREY

When I saw this Flycatcher surveying the area around him he seemed to me like he was some Golden Eagle searching for his prey. Maybe it was only my imagination.
19th July 2021

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
@sangwann
Diana ace
I like your shot and imagination ;-)
July 19th, 2021  
