EXPLORING A VALLEY

On my latest walk (last May) along the Victoria Lines, I ventured down to the bottom of the valley – not Wied id-Dis, which I mentioned and photographed before but one close by, hoping to find a way up again and walk back to the car through a different route. The steps in this picture were very challenging but I couldn’t find a way how to get to them from where I was so I had to retrace my way back the way I had come down.

