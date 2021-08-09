Sign up
Photo 3828
MAMA AND BABIES
Saw this family in the murky water of a ditch that surrounds the Salini Salt Pans. They looked too cute to miss.
Thank you so much for all your visits, for your comments and or your fav's. They are always appreciated.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Babs
ace
Wow so many babies. Hope they all survive.
August 9th, 2021
leggzy
How cute! Mama is going to be busy with 8 babies!
August 9th, 2021
