SELECTING THE BEST by sangwann
Not at the market. The lady in the smaller picture is Christine, who with my help picked these lovely peaches from my peach tree on one single day. It was in late May and the peaches have long been forgotten till next year. Christine is the expert in dividing the peaches between those we can just rinse in water and eat raw and those she peels and cuts into slices, or boil in water. We are basically city dwellers but she got the knack of selecting the fruit much better than me.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

