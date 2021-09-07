Previous
SPINOLA PALACE by sangwann
SPINOLA PALACE

Spinola Palace once dominated the bay of Spinola. Today it is surrounded by buildings and very easy to miss.
Spinola Palace was built in the 17th century by Fra Paolo Rafel Spinola, a knight of the Order of St. John, and was enlarged in the 18th century. The palace later served for other purposes among them as a military hospital, as a post-World War II shelter for the homeless, museum as well as the office of a Parliamentary Secretary..
7th September 2021

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
