CATHEDRAL OF SAINT JANUARIUS

Naples – Day 4.

This is a merge of two shots as I didn’t have space enough to capture it in full.

The Naples Cathedral is actually named after The Assumption of Mary and is a Roman Catholic cathedral, and the seat of the Archbishop of Naples. It is widely known as the Cattedrale di San Gennaro (Cathedral of Saint Januarius), in honour of the city's patron saint. My belief is the month of January took its name from this saint who died in 305 A.D.

The present cathedral was commissioned by King Charles I of Anjou and completed in the early 14th century under Robert of Anjou. It was built on the foundations of two palaeo-Christian basilicas, whose traces can still be clearly seen.

