MAJOLICA COLLECTION

Naples – Day 4. At the Museo Civico Filangieri , besides other exhibits, they have a small but very lovely majolica collection. Here is a collage (again!) to show some of them.

The museum is small and has a varied selection of exhibits all clustered together . It is a nice place to spend an hour while waiting for the Duomo to re-open after the mid-day break.

