NAPLES –THE DOME

Naples – Day 4.

Dome of the Naples cathedral named for The Assumption of The Holy Virgin to Heaven. However it is widely known as the Cattedrale di San Gennaro (Cathedral of Saint Januarius), in honour of the city's patron saint. The statue of San Gennaro is on the right of the frame.

Gennaro, the bishop of Naples, was martyred in the third century. He has been venerated down the centuries as the city's protector against war, the plague, earthquakes, shipwrecks and natural disasters.

