DAY 4 ENDING

It was a wonderful day touring Naples on foot. I have many more shots of the Naples Cathedral but it will take too long to show them, Hence, continuing our walk I saw this mural which I thought was a huge poster hanging on a wall. I stopped to ask a local and he said it was a spry-painted mural. I thought it was very finely executed and decided to share it in a final picture for the day (right shot). Then we passed through Via San Gregorio Armeno, famous for the many terracotta figurines that make the Neapolitan Cribs famous for their variety of personalities that decorate their cribs. I had to take a few shots and I liked the shot on the left best. There are many well-known people personified in this selection, including Pope Francis, Maradona who is still an idol for the locals, other footballers, film stars and singers.

Tomorrow, God willing, a break from my Naples album to post some pictures taken locally.

