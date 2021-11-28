SPIDERMAN

Me: “Max, come down right now”.

Max: “No, nannu, I want to reach the top.”

Me: “Get down right now, or I’ll phone your mum and you will not come with me again”.

This might have been the conversation but it is all made up, as is the picture with some edit. Max is actually less than two feet above the ground. I helped him to get a grip of the stones to keep steady while I took his picture. The rest is computer-made.

Shot taken a couple of weeks ago when Max had a day off school and off we went for a morning walk at Wied il-Qlejgħa, more popularly known as Chadwick Lakes, hopefully to watch the result of rainstorms which happened a few days earlier.

