SPIDERMAN by sangwann
Photo 3939

SPIDERMAN

Me: “Max, come down right now”.
Max: “No, nannu, I want to reach the top.”
Me: “Get down right now, or I’ll phone your mum and you will not come with me again”.
This might have been the conversation but it is all made up, as is the picture with some edit. Max is actually less than two feet above the ground. I helped him to get a grip of the stones to keep steady while I took his picture. The rest is computer-made.
Shot taken a couple of weeks ago when Max had a day off school and off we went for a morning walk at Wied il-Qlejgħa, more popularly known as Chadwick Lakes, hopefully to watch the result of rainstorms which happened a few days earlier.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Babs ace
Very clever editing. I really thought Max was climbing quite high up the wall
November 27th, 2021  
