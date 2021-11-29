Previous
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK by sangwann
Photo 3940

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Jack is Max standing by this magnificent tree – can you see him? I asked him to stand by the tree to show how big it is.
Shot taken a couple of weeks ago when Max had a day off school and off we went for a morning walk at Wied il-Qlejgħa, more popularly known as Chadwick Lakes, hopefully to watch the result of rainstorms which happened a few days earlier.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's - always appreciated.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Ingrid ace
That is a big tree!
I like the border you put around the photo too!
November 28th, 2021  
