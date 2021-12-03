WHERE’S THE TRAIN?

Naples – Day 5

We were alone waiting for the train to take us to Pompei. We had no intention to go to the Pompei ruins as Christine and I had been there 3 years earlier and my sister and hubby had been there 2 or 3 times. Besides one ruins location is enough for one trip and we had chosen to go to Herculaneum (you may remember the pictures I already posted). With nothing else to do I passed the time taking a couple of pictures of the dark tunnel hoping to get a good shot of the train as it came round the curve. I did take a shot of the coming train but it was too bad to show.

Re yesterday’s photo Fisher Family asked why the Knights did not try to resist the French invasion. The reason is that the Order’s need to be fully ready for war because of the Ottomans’ advance westward was no longer a necessity. Besides, many of the French knights were not fully against the new French regime and the French Lange of the Order was the biggest of all the other Langes.

