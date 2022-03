FROM MY GARDEN- 5

My latest bird restaurant. Two bowls of ice-cream, I think, which I joined together and in which I put food for my bird visitors. Here a robin is exiting the restaurant. This has saved me from going out at sundown to bring the food inside and save it for the next day, something more often than not I used to forget doing.

Another beautiful day to remember yesterday .

