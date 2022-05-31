Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4123
HIGH ALTAR
And very high, too.
This is the imposing main altar of the Duomo Santa Maria Annunziata, Vicenza.
There was nobody inside the cathedral when we visited.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4123
photos
154
followers
116
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th March 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close