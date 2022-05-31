Previous
HIGH ALTAR by sangwann
HIGH ALTAR

And very high, too.
This is the imposing main altar of the Duomo Santa Maria Annunziata, Vicenza.
There was nobody inside the cathedral when we visited.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Dione Giorgio

sangwann
Photo Details

