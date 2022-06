SEE SAW

Commemorating this simple way for children to spend time playing together. In this case it seems the girl is also practicing rope-walking. I saw this at Vicenza as we toured the city on foot. A water fountain completes the scene.

According to Wikipedia " seesaw, or its variant see-saw, is a direct Anglicisation of the French ci-ça, meaning literally, this-that, seemingly attributable to the back-and-forth motion for which a seesaw is known".